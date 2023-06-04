Death investigation underway after body of man found in house

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said they are investigating after the body of a man was found at a house on Saturday.

According to police, officers and the Belton Fire Department found the body at around 12:30 p.m. on Rice Street.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

The death is being labeled suspicious pending further investigation and autopsy results.

However, police said at this time there are no persons of interest.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.