Gamecocks advance to NCAA Tournament regional final

Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener(WHNS)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina advanced to the NCAA Tournament regional final with a 6-3 win over N.C. State. It marks the first regional final for the Gamecocks since 2018.

They will face either the Wolfpack or Campbell Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Founders Park. The two play for a spot in the regional final Sunday at noon before turning around to face the Gamecocks that same night.

South Carolina took the lead in the top of the second inning on a two-run home run from Braylen Wimmer. They added another four runs in the fifth to build the lead to six and held off the Wolfpack from there.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Burns
Woman accused of working with cartels expelled from Mexico, returned to SC
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Deputies, coroner respond to scene after body found in lake
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Casey Young
Spartanburg man caught on camera dumping missing girlfriend’s car, solicitor says
Tipsy Taco
U.S. Dept. of Labor: Upstate restaurant chain denied overtime pay for workers

Latest News

Clemson Tigers softball, NCAA Super Regional - Norman, Oklahoma
Cagle named national Player of the Year
Clemson hosts regional
Three teams in South Carolina to host NCAA Regional games
NCAA Baseball
NCAA announces Regional host sites
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C. Sunday May 28th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson baseball claims ACC Tournament Title