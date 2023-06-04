Gamecocks advance to NCAA Tournament regional final

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina advanced to the NCAA Tournament regional final with a 6-3 win over N.C. State. It marks the first regional final for the Gamecocks since 2018.

They will face either the Wolfpack or Campbell Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Founders Park. The two play for a spot in the regional final Sunday at noon before turning around to face the Gamecocks that same night.

South Carolina took the lead in the top of the second inning on a two-run home run from Braylen Wimmer. They added another four runs in the fifth to build the lead to six and held off the Wolfpack from there.

