Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a victim who drowned in Lake Keowee near High Falls County Park.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a drowning just before 4:10 Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say “Based on information that has been gathered during the investigation, a group was on a boat in a cove on Lake Keowee. A child, who was swimming in the water, reportedly went into distress. An adult male went into the water to assist the child and went under the water. The adult male did not re-emerge.”

Deputies say the adult male was found in the water around 8:45 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Caleb Cohen.

Officials say the cause of death was determined to be from drowning.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.