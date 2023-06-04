Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a victim who drowned in Lake Keowee near High Falls County Park.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a drowning just before 4:10 Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say “Based on information that has been gathered during the investigation, a group was on a boat in a cove on Lake Keowee. A child, who was swimming in the water, reportedly went into distress. An adult male went into the water to assist the child and went under the water. The adult male did not re-emerge.”

Deputies say the adult male was found in the water around 8:45 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Caleb Cohen.

Officials say the cause of death was determined to be from drowning.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
William Conner
Greenville contractor working on home accused of hiding camera in bedroom
Power lines
More than 4,000 without power in Spartanburg County
Belton police are investigating after a body was found in a house on Rice Street Saturday, June...
Body found in house in Belton, police say

Latest News

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C. Sunday May 28th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson falls in extra innings, faces Charlotte in elimination game
Investigation underway in Belton
Greenville choir stopped at U.S. Capitol