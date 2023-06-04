Police assisting deputies after shooting in Anderson Co.

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton Police is asking community members to avoid the Breazeale Street area after a shooting on Sunday.

Police said they are currently assisting the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office following the incident.

They also said there is no relation between this incident and the death investigation from Saturday.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

