24-year-old arrested on kidnapping, domestic violence charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a house on Myrtlewood Drive in reference to reports of a domestic disturbance on Saturday morning.

Once on scene, the deputy spoke with a female victim.

Following the investigation, deputies learned the woman was assaulted by 24-year-old James Morrison Holland. Holland also blocked the woman from leaving the house through a side door and the front door of the house.

Deputies said she was able to leave the house through a window, made her way to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

When deputies arrived, he was no longer at the scene, but it was later learned that Holland was possibly an occupant in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Highway 28 at Highway 11 in West Union and found Holland inside.

He was then arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

