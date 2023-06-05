24-year-old arrested on kidnapping, domestic violence charges

James Morrison Holland
James Morrison Holland(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a house on Myrtlewood Drive in reference to reports of a domestic disturbance on Saturday morning.

Once on scene, the deputy spoke with a female victim.

Following the investigation, deputies learned the woman was assaulted by 24-year-old James Morrison Holland. Holland also blocked the woman from leaving the house through a side door and the front door of the house.

Deputies said she was able to leave the house through a window, made her way to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

When deputies arrived, he was no longer at the scene, but it was later learned that Holland was possibly an occupant in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Highway 28 at Highway 11 in West Union and found Holland inside.

He was then arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Keowee
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies locate suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Children's choir
Upstate children's choir performance cut short at Capitol
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Children's choir performance
Rushingbrook Children's Choir perform national anthem
Smoke from Canadian wildfires
Wildfires lead to smoky conditions in the Carolinas
house housing generic
Pickens County Council approves required registration for short-term rentals