Another earthquake reported in Western NC on Sunday

WEST CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Western North Carolina area on Sunday.

According to the USGS, a 2.2 magnitude quake hit 2.4 miles north of West Canton at 4:35 p.m. It had a depth of two kilometers.

The earthquake was also 17.4 miles west of Asheville and 28.6 miles northwest of Hendersonville.

This comes after an earlier quake was reported at 6:09 a.m.

