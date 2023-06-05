Another earthquake reported in Western NC on Sunday

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Western North Carolina area on Sunday.

According to the USGS, a 2.2 magnitude quake hit 2.4 miles north of West Canton at 4:35 p.m. It had a depth of two kilometers.

The earthquake was also 17.4 miles west of Asheville and 28.6 miles northwest of Hendersonville.

This comes after an earlier quake was reported at 6:09 a.m.

