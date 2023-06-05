Board approves new affordable housing for seniors in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that a new building offering affordable housing for seniors was recently approved by the Design Review Board.

Officials say the eight-story building will be built in the parking lot adjacent to the Greenville Summit along W. Washington Street. They add that the building will be connected to the Greenville Summit by a hallway and courtyard.

According to officials, seniors living in this new addition will pay 30% of their income as rent. The same as those living in the Greenville Summit.

Officials stated that construction is expected to begin in September 2024, and 50 units could be available in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.