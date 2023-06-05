Deputies searching for missing, endangered man

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a man last seen early Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell C. Gillespie was last seen at 4 a.m. in the Salem Church Road area.

He was wearing white shoes, black shorts, a white shirt, a black hoodie and wearing his hair in a pony tail.

Deputies said he also suffers from mental disorders.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call deputies at 864-260-4400.

