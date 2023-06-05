Gamecocks advance to Super Regional, power past Campbell 16-7

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina advances to the NCAA Super Regional with a dominant 16-7 win over Campbell Sunday, June 4 at Founds Park in Columbia, S.C.

The No. 15 seed Gamecocks (42-19) advance on another explosive offensive performance. The team combined for 16 runs on 17 hits Sunday. They combined for 41 runs and 41 hits to complete the unbeaten run through the Columbia Regional.

It was Campbell that opened the scoring in the regional final with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Gamecocks quickly tied it back up in their next at-bat as they challenged the Campbell starter Trenton Harris.

Michael Braswell brought in the first run of the night for South Carolina with a single to third that scored Talmadge LeCroy. They tied it on an unearned run.

It was the third inning when the Gamecocks flexed their offensive abilities. Putting up eight hits to score seven runs on 12 pitches from the Camels.

The Gamecocks are in the Super Regional for the first time since 2018. It is the 14th time South Carolina baseball has played in the NCAA Super Regional.

They will play the winner of the Gainesville Regional. The final is being played between Texas Tech and Florida. The Gators need two wins over the Raiders to host the regional. If Texas Tech wins, the regional will move to Columbia. It would be the first time South Carolina hosts a Super Regional since 2016.

