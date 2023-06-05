Hit-or-miss storms today with possible severe weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our weather starts to act more like Summer this week, starting with possible severe storms today.

First Alert Headlines

Hit-or-miss storms today & Tuesday

Few severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Temperature ups and downs, but warm all week

Storm Threats, Monday (WHNS)

Clouds from this morning will steadily breakup as we move toward the afternoon hour today, along with any leftover patchy fog. Many of us should begin to see some sun by lunchtime, but any sun we get will help to fuel hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A cold front approaching from the north will add a little extra energy to the equation, possibly allowing a couple of storms to become severe. Make sure to watch the skies if you’ll be outside later today, as the storms could produce damaging winds and hail. Highs today will peak a touch below average in the low 80s.w

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Leftover thunderstorms will continue south across the Upstate this evening, wrapping up by midnight. From there, skies will clear but the leftover moisture will fuel some fog going into tomorrow morning. Lows overnight in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Tuesday (WHNS)

Outside of any fog on Tuesday morning, most of us can expect to wake up to sunshine. Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue throughout most of the day, but we’ll again be on the look out for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected with this round of storms, but you’ll want to be keeping an eye on the sky all the same. Highs crank up to the middle and upper 80s for Tuesday, so be ready to keep cool and hydrated, too!

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday, with the chance for an isolated storm shifting into the mountains. Upstate areas should get a break from the storms for the day, but not from the heat with highs again topping the mid 80s to around 90. One more round of isolated storms comes our way Thursday with highs taking a tumble back to the mid and upper 70s, and then we’re off and running into a beautiful weekend.

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

We’ll get back to mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday, with temperatures stabilizing back toward average in the low and mid 80s. Looking great for any and all outdoor plans, just be ready to break out the sunscreen and stay cool!

