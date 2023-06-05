Metro Atlanta man set to compete in 2023 Special Olympics World Games

Chick-fil-A, where the 20-year-old works, is planning a send-off.
Caleb Guy
Caleb Guy(Chick-Fil-A)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old from Cherokee County is representing Team USA in a big way at the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Germany.

Caleb Guy has been competing in the Special Olympics for 12 years now, participating in basketball, soccer, tennis and other athletics. This year, he will be just one of five kayakers competing for Team USA on the international stage.

Guy is set to compete in the 200-meter and 500-meter single kayak competition as well as the 200-meter tandem event at the 2023 games in Berlin.

His employer, Chick-fil-A, is inviting members of the public to support Guy through a send-off party on Tuesday, June 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their Canton Marketplace location.

“We are thrilled to come together to support Caleb and to celebrate all of his fantastic achievements,” Kevin Williams, the Chick-fil-A restaurant operator said. “We couldn’t be prouder or more inspired by him, and we hope our neighbors will join us in supporting him overseas.”

Community members who are unable to attend are encouraged to leave Guy well wishes here.

The Special Olympics World Games will run from June 17 through June 25.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Keowee
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies search for suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Stars on Mars premieres on FOX Carolina at 8 p.m. Eastern on June 5.
‘Stars on Mars’ premieres on FOX Carolina Monday night
Rendering of affordable housing coming to downtown Greenville
Board approves new affordable housing for seniors in downtown Greenville
generic crash
Driver dies after crashing into back of dump truck in Abbeville
Image showing music
Voyage Music Festival coming to Simpsonville this fall
Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire (left) and Green Bean Catserole (right)
Two SC cats named finalists in ‘Wacky Pet Names’ contest