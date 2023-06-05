Pickens County Council approves required registration for short-term rentals

house housing generic
house housing generic(WILX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In July, short-term rental owners in Pickens County will receive information about registering for a new monitoring system.

Pickens County Council approved a partnership with Host Compliance, a company that specializes in identifying and monitoring short-term rentals. This includes residents renting property through popular websites like Airbnb and VRBO.

Officials said they have already identified approximately 400 short-term rentals throughout the county, many of which are not in compliance with the local accommodations fee.

The funds collected go to tourism-related activities in the county.

For more information about the short-term rental fee and what qualifies as a short-term rental, visit the Pickens County municipal code website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Keowee
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies locate suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Children's choir
Upstate children's choir performance cut short at Capitol
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Children's choir performance
Rushingbrook Children's Choir perform national anthem
Smoke from Canadian wildfires
Wildfires lead to smoky conditions in the Carolinas