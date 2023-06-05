Pickens County Council approves required registration for short-term rentals

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In July, short-term rental owners in Pickens County will receive information about registering for a new monitoring system.

Pickens County Council approved a partnership with Host Compliance, a company that specializes in identifying and monitoring short-term rentals. This includes residents renting property through popular websites like Airbnb and VRBO.

Officials said they have already identified approximately 400 short-term rentals throughout the county, many of which are not in compliance with the local accommodations fee.

The funds collected go to tourism-related activities in the county.

For more information about the short-term rental fee and what qualifies as a short-term rental, visit the Pickens County municipal code website.

