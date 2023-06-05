SC for ED organization to indefinitely pause direct advocacy efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina teacher advocacy group has made the decision to indefinitely pause many of its direct advocacy efforts.

SC for Ed released a statement on social media announcing how the group will no longer be organizing events, consistently posting on social media, updating the website, or responding to emails/direct inquiries.

Officials with the organization said the change comes to prevent further burnout from the team of volunteer educators, and that solidarity cannot be done alone.

SCforEd was a group that led the walkout of thousands of teachers and supporters at the State House in 2019 and was founded by 2022 Democratic Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis.

The SCEA Releases Statement on SC for Ed’s Decision to Pause Advocacy

The South Carolina Education Association released a statement in response to SC for Ed’s decision to suspend their advocacy efforts.

The SCEA President Sherry East gave the following statement in response to the announcement:

“We are thankful to SC for Ed for the work they’ve done over the years. South Carolina’s public education supporters, both inside and outside the classroom, are our strongest asset, and we are grateful for those who have joined us in our advocacy efforts.

Relentless advocacy for strong public schools is more important than ever. We are seeing unprecedented attacks on public education in South Carolina, from voucher schemes to attempted book bans and censorship measures.

We will never stop advocating for public education and the hardworking employees who make it possible. The SCEA is the leading advocate for public schools in the state, and we are the only association that uses collective action to fight for better public schools for every South Carolina child.”

President East added, “We are not new to this, and we have been true to this. We warmly welcome any educator or ally of public education to join us collectively as we fight to protect public education.

Together we are stronger and together we are heard.”

