Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A two-and-a-half-year neighborhood feud over playing children has ended in a Florida mother’s fatal shooting, officials said Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference Monday that deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Ocala is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Woods said deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 regarding the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. The sheriff’s office hasn’t arrested or identified the shooter. Woods said detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any criminal charges.

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said. (WESH)

Before the shooting, Owens’ children had been playing in a field near the shooter’s apartment, officials said. At some point, the woman yelled at the children and threw a pair of skates, which hit one of the children, Woods said. When Owens later confronted the woman at her apartment, an argument ensued, and the woman shot Owens through the front door, investigators said.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, said during a vigil Monday afternoon that she was seeking justice for her daughter and her grandchildren.

“My daughter, my grandchildren’s mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her,” Dias said. “She had no weapon. She posed no imminent threat to anyone.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Keowee
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies locate suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Children's choir
Upstate children's choir performance cut short at Capitol
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California officials blast Florida’s DeSantis over transfer of migrants from Texas to Sacramento
John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.
Officials: Man wanted for child sex crimes after 16-year-old found in his apartment
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US