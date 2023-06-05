‘Stars on Mars’ premieres on FOX Carolina Monday night

Stars on Mars premieres on FOX Carolina at 8 p.m. Eastern on June 5.
Stars on Mars premieres on FOX Carolina at 8 p.m. Eastern on June 5.(FOX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a new show hosted by William Shatner, adventurous celebrities will go where no man has gone before: Mars.

The new reality series Stars on Mars premieres on FOX Carolina on Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m.

Celebrity contestants will face conditions that simulate life on Mars while they live, eat and sleep in the same space station. Each week, they will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates while competing for the title of Brightest Star in the Galaxy.

Contestants this season include Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.

Check the programming schedule for the latest primetime lineup on FOX Carolina.

