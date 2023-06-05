Voyage Music Festival coming to Simpsonville this fall

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new electrifying music festival is coming to Simpsonville this fall.

The Voyage Music Festival will have multiple stages and include performances by popular artists such as Khalid, Teddy Swims, Bryce Vine and more.

The two-day festival kicks off on September 29 to September 30 at the Amphitheatre at Heritage Park.

