WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Keowee
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies search for suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Robert Hanssen Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were...
‘Most damaging spy’ in FBI history dies in prison
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia
Stars on Mars premieres on FOX Carolina at 8 p.m. Eastern on June 5.
‘Stars on Mars’ premieres on FOX Carolina Monday night