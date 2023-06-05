Wildfires lead to smoky conditions in the Carolinas

The latest forecast from FOX Carolina
By Kendra Kent
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wildfires burning in Canada have produced enough smoke to get pulled as far south of the Carolinas. This will decrease air quality, especially for the mountains.

Dangerous for those with breathing issues.
Dangerous for those with breathing issues.(Fox Carolina)

As the fires burn in Canada, the upper level winds/jet stream acts to carry that smoke south into the U.S. Bigger issues with air quality will happen in the midwest, but we have an air quality alert in place for the mountains on Tuesday from the smoke. Conditions should improve toward later this week.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires
Smoke from Canadian wildfires(Fox Carolina)

This happens from time to time, and often in the Upstate we end up noticing a distinct haze to the sky and some really beautiful sunsets/sunrises!

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at Lake Keowee
Oconee Co. Coroner identifies drowning victim
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies locate suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Children's choir
Upstate children's choir performance cut short at Capitol
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Children's choir performance
Rushingbrook Children's Choir perform national anthem
house housing generic
Pickens County Council approves required registration for short-term rentals