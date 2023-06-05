Wildfires lead to smoky conditions in the Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wildfires burning in Canada have produced enough smoke to get pulled as far south of the Carolinas. This will decrease air quality, especially for the mountains.

Dangerous for those with breathing issues. (Fox Carolina)

As the fires burn in Canada, the upper level winds/jet stream acts to carry that smoke south into the U.S. Bigger issues with air quality will happen in the midwest, but we have an air quality alert in place for the mountains on Tuesday from the smoke. Conditions should improve toward later this week.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires (Fox Carolina)

This happens from time to time, and often in the Upstate we end up noticing a distinct haze to the sky and some really beautiful sunsets/sunrises!

