Woman taken into custody after stopping at unrelated traffic stop in Oconee Co.

Anna Stinnett
Anna Stinnett(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate woman is facing charges after she reportedly pulled up to an unrelated traffic stop on Sunday.

Deputies said they were conducting a traffic stop on a separate person at Applewood Shopping Center when the suspect, 40-year-old Anna Stinnett, pulled up in a pickup truck.

According to deputies, when they checked Stinnett’s name, they discovered she had outstanding warrants with the Seneca Police Department.

An officer from the Seneca Police Department came to the scene and took Stinnett into custody. However, when she arrived at the detention center, deputies discovered that she had methamphetamine and Alprazolam. In addition to her previous warrants, Stinnett was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine and furnishing contraband into a detention facility.

Stinnett was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where she was given a combined $35,000 surety bond.

