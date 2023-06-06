Deputies respond to scene after man injured in shooting

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating a shooting that injured one man Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Cedar Grove Road at around 10:30 a.m. and the man was airlifted to the hospital.

Deputies said they are looking for at least two suspects in the incident.

