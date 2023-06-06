Deputies respond to scene after man injured in shooting

Deputies investigating shooting that injured one man in Townville on Cedar Grove Road.
Deputies investigating shooting that injured one man in Townville on Cedar Grove Road.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating a shooting that injured one man Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Cedar Grove Road at around 10:30 a.m. and the man was airlifted to the hospital.

Deputies said they are looking for at least two suspects in the incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Asheville cousins buying brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies locate suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Non-profit holds festival to honor AAPI Heritage month
Cancer survivor's day event
Ameir Credle, 14
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
Standoff in downtown Greenville
Standoff in downtown Greenville