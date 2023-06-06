Asheville grandfather ‘couldn’t believe’ his big lottery win

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery said a grandfather from Asheville woke up Saturday morning to a big lottery win.

William Harrison, a grandfather of six, bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket in Friday’s drawing from Cubbard Express on 16th Street Northeast in Hickory.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Harrison. “I think I triple checked the numbers before I said anything.”

He checked his ticket Saturday morning, and then called his daughter and granddaughter downstairs to share his good news.

After celebrating, he signed the ticket and kept it in his wallet for the rest of the weekend.

“I wanted to make sure I had it for safekeeping,” recalled Harrison.

Harrison said he plans to pay bills and share his winnings with his family.

