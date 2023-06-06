CCU falls to Duke in ‘winner-take-all’ rematch in Conway Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina struggled to wake up their bats in the rematch against Duke, falling 12-3 to the Blue Devils.

After a rollercoaster weekend that started with an extra-innings loss to Rider University, the Chants came back to win their next three games including a Sunday night 8-6 win against the Blue Devils.

On Monday both teams stayed quiet during the first inning, but it didn’t take long for the Blue Devils to get on the board with a home run from MJ Metz. Duke’s Alex Stone made it 4-0 with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Duke continued with a strong fourth inning with a couple of singles and a wild pitch to score two more runs, 6-0, and another homerun at the bottom of the fifth from Giovanni DiGiacomo would increase their lead to 7-0.

The Chants were unable to slow the Blue Devils as they continued to bring in runs in the 6th and 8th inning for a 12-0 lead.

With a strong last-inning effort, CCU’s Graham Brown batted in a single run followed by Dean Mihos delivering a double for a 12-3 final.

Duke will head to Charlottesville, Va. where they will take on the University of Virginia in the Super Regionals.

