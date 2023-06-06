Community to unveil statue on 8th anniversary of 1-year-old’s disappearance

Leonna Wright disappeared 8 years ago.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community is honoring the 8th anniversary of the disappearance of then 1-year-old Leonna Wright with a new statue on Tuesday.

Leonna Wright disappeared on June 6, 2015 from an apartment complex in Pendleton. Her body has still not been found.

Over the past years, both Anderson and Pendleton community have proclaimed June 6 as Leonna Wright Day of Awareness.

Community activist Traci Fant, along with Sheriff Chad McBride, Loenna’s family and artist Cory Owens will unveil a new statue in Leonna’s honor at 11 a.m.

