Couple sentenced following 2018 shooting that severely injured man

Timothy Smith, 43 and Elisha Henderson, 41
Timothy Smith, 43 and Elisha Henderson, 41(Seventh Circuit Spartanburg County Solicitor)
By Alvieann Chandler
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a man and woman were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty for a 2018 shooting.

According to the solicitor’s office, on July 12, 2018, a man named Todd Martin was sitting in his truck along the Wilderness Trail when 43-year-old Timothy Paul Smith and 41-year-old approached him while Elisha Rae Henderson sat in her car. At this time, Smith became agitated and fired six or seven rounds into Martin’s truck hitting him in the back. He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

Fortunately, Martin underwent multiple surgeries as a result of the shooting that ultimately saved his life.

Officials said Smith then got into Henderson’s car and she drove to the Georgia/South Carolina state line. Then Smith took a bus from Georgia to Washington state where he evaded authorities for a year.

Four day after the shooting Henderson turned herself into the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and cooperated with authorities by sharing details about the shooting and her involvement, according to the solicitor’s office.

Smith was later arrested in Washington and extradited back to South Carolina.

Smith has been sentenced to sixteen years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and a concurrent five years in prison for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Henderson was sentenced to five years in prison suspended to the service of one year in prison followed by five years probation for accessory after the fact to a felony.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Asheville cousins buying brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by police
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake

Latest News

Non-profit holds festival to honor AAPI Heritage month
Cancer survivor's day event
Taylor Hutcherson
Man accused of sexual assault found naked near I-85
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Lewis Sterling Eskew Sr.,...
Investigators: Greenville Co. man arrested for sex crimes with children, animals