Couple sentenced following 2018 shooting that severely injured man

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a man and woman were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty for a 2018 shooting.

According to the solicitor’s office, on July 12, 2018, a man named Todd Martin was sitting in his truck along the Wilderness Trail when 43-year-old Timothy Paul Smith and 41-year-old approached him while Elisha Rae Henderson sat in her car. At this time, Smith became agitated and fired six or seven rounds into Martin’s truck hitting him in the back. He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

Fortunately, Martin underwent multiple surgeries as a result of the shooting that ultimately saved his life.

Officials said Smith then got into Henderson’s car and she drove to the Georgia/South Carolina state line. Then Smith took a bus from Georgia to Washington state where he evaded authorities for a year.

Four day after the shooting Henderson turned herself into the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and cooperated with authorities by sharing details about the shooting and her involvement, according to the solicitor’s office.

Smith was later arrested in Washington and extradited back to South Carolina.

Smith has been sentenced to sixteen years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and a concurrent five years in prison for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Henderson was sentenced to five years in prison suspended to the service of one year in prison followed by five years probation for accessory after the fact to a felony.

