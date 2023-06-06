Crews responding to fire at printing factory building in Greenville Co.

Fire in Greenville County
Fire in Greenville County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Parker Fire Department announced that officials are responding to a fire along Old Buncombe Road in Greenville County.

Officials said they responded to the old printing factory building on Old Buncombe Road around 3:18 p.m., where they found a few small fires along the roof line.

According to officials, the fire is under control, but firefighters are still working to extinguish it completely. They added that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Asheville cousins buying brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by police
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake

Latest News

Non-profit holds festival to honor AAPI Heritage month
Cancer survivor's day event
June Brown
Woman arrested after police see body sticking out from laundry pile
Upstate children's choir interrupted during performance in Washington