Crews responding to fire at printing factory building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Parker Fire Department announced that officials are responding to a fire along Old Buncombe Road in Greenville County.

Officials said they responded to the old printing factory building on Old Buncombe Road around 3:18 p.m., where they found a few small fires along the roof line.

According to officials, the fire is under control, but firefighters are still working to extinguish it completely. They added that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

