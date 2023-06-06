Crews working to restore power in Greenwood County
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood Commission of Public Works is working to restore power in Greenwood County.
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch has received a large amount of calls due to an outage Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies is encouraging all drivers to use traffic lights as four-way stops until the issue is resolved.
There is no word on when power is expected to be restored.
Stay tuned for further updates.
