Crews working to restore power in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood Commission of Public Works is working to restore power in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch has received a large amount of calls due to an outage Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies is encouraging all drivers to use traffic lights as four-way stops until the issue is resolved.

There is no word on when power is expected to be restored.

Stay tuned for further updates.

