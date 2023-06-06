Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

Ameir Credle, 14
Ameir Credle, 14(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen in May.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Ameir Credle was last seen at a house on May 25.

He is five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes and short twists in his hair.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 864-271-5210.

