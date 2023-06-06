Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Monday night.

The 1.7-magnitude quake was reported around 8:15 p.m. near Elgin, which is about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake comes after a string of earthquakes in western North Carolina over the last week.

READ MORE: Western NC continues to get hit by earthquakes

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.