Greenville Co. Schools approves new budge, increases salaries for employees

Greenville County Schools
Greenville County Schools(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that the Board of Trustees approved the proposed fiscal year budget 9-3 Monday night.

Officials said the budget was approved following a public hearing and a second and final reading.

According to officials, the budget total is $864,195,000, which is based on South Carolina’s proposed budget.

Officials stated that a focus of this year’s budget was to increase salaries for employees to address inflation and offer teachers competitive salaries. Officials added that under the new budget, all eligible employees will receive a minimum of a 3.5% salary increase. There will also be a $2,600 increase to every cell on the teacher salary schedule.

The budget also includes $21,758,000 in potential expenditures for state mandates and $46,833,000 to meet local requirements for the upcoming education plan.

Those interested in seeing the full breakdown of the budget can find it here.

