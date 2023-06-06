Greenville County Schools to participate in summer food program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services will be participating in the Seamless Summer Food Service Program during the months of June, July and August.

All children 18 years old and younger will be able to eat breakfast and lunch for free this summer, according to the district.

The program is available June 3 until August 5, Monday through Friday with breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and lunch starting at 11 a.m.

The food must eaten on site. Click here to see a list of participating sites.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. Schools approves new budget, increases salaries for employees

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.