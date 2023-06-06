Greenville’s “gateway” project shaping future growth for downtown corridor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Vacant for 26 years. There have been failed plan after failed plan for the lot that once was the Greenville Memorial Auditorium site. But finally, one has been approved. What’s coming next will change Greenville’s entryway and the skyline too.

“This is in many respects the first thing you see when you come downtown. It’s also in a corridor that frankly doesn’t make a great impression,” said Mayor Knox White.

Serving as the gateway to downtown from I-385 is currently the Law Enforcement Center, Wellness Arena and blighted buildings.

“When everyone saw this site, most people saw this site, really as an entryway to downtown, we saw it differently,” said Ignacio Marquez, the Project Manager with N.R Investments.

N.R. Investments is one of many developers to take a swing at the site. Their idea is this, two towers, the highest reaching 15 stories, 294 apartments, and space for retail, restaurants and art studios.

“We are very aware of how relevant the site is for the city, and therefore we really are trying to bring something to the city that’s iconic and that really really invigorates the area and perhaps takes it to what once was,” said Marquez.

“Our main focus is not how tall the building is,” White said. “It’s what’s happening on the street level,” said White.

It’s not just about the towers. The plan is also to make Gracie’s Plaza a public plaza with access to retail and the area next door.

“And then you begin to see an arena district around the Bon Secour Wellness Arena where you might see restaurants, you might even see a small hotel perhaps, but you’ll see real activity,” said White.

Mayor White says the corridor will look more like Main Street. The project is already fueling proposals around it. Like the 19-story tower on Academy, East Park townhomes, and Greenville Summit expansion offering affordable housing for seniors.

“I think inevitably, over time, you’ll see redevelopment of all those sites coming into Greenville,” he said.

Developers hope to break ground in early 2024.

“We really can’t wait to put shovels in the ground, and we really can’t wait to deliver a product that we think is unique,” said Marquez.

