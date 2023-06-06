Investigators: Greenville Co. man arrested for sex crimes with children, animals
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said a Greenville County man was arrested after investigators uncovered disturbing crimes involving children and animals.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 42-year-old Lewis Sterling Eskew Sr. on May 19.
Investigators said Eskew recorded minors without their consent, solicited a minor for sex, produced and possessed child pornography and engaged in sexual activity with animals.
He is charged with the following:
- Criminal solicitation of a minor
- 3 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- 3 counts of voyeurism
- 2 counts of buggery
Eskew is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.