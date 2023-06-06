Investigators: Greenville Co. man arrested for sex crimes with children, animals

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Lewis Sterling Eskew Sr.,...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Lewis Sterling Eskew Sr., (age 42) of Pelzer, S.C., on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said a Greenville County man was arrested after investigators uncovered disturbing crimes involving children and animals.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 42-year-old Lewis Sterling Eskew Sr. on May 19.

Investigators said Eskew recorded minors without their consent, solicited a minor for sex, produced and possessed child pornography and engaged in sexual activity with animals.

He is charged with the following:

  • Criminal solicitation of a minor
  • 3 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • 3 counts of voyeurism
  • 2 counts of buggery

Eskew is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Asheville cousins buying brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by police
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake