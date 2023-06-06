Isolated storms and air quality issues

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Smoky skies give us hazy sunshine today with the chance for storms continuing.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated showers and storms, possibly severe this afternoon

Poor air quality in the mountains, hazy skies overall from smoke

Staying warm, with a brief dip in highs Thursday

Air Quality Alert until 7:00 AM Wednesday. (WHNS)

With this morning’s locally dense fog on the way out, mostly sunny skies are poised to take us through the rest of the day. That isn’t the whole story however, as skies will run very hazy throughout the day. This, as a wave of smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec spreads out across the eastern United States. For most of us, this will just mean hazy sunshine and a vivid sunset later today. For folks in the mountains however, this will result in poor air quality that could be dangerous for people with asthma or other respiratory issues. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 7:00 AM Wednesday for most of the North Carolina mountains, so you’ll want to limit time outside there today.

Severe Weather Outlook, Tuesday (WHNS)

We will also be on the lookout for pop-up showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. While still hit-or-miss, the storms will likely be more numerous than on Monday thanks to lack of cloud cover. A storm or two could be severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky later on. Highs will top the low 80s across the mountains, with middle to upper 80s upstate.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Tuesday (WHNS)

Wednesday had been looking a little less likely for storms, but those chances have gone back up a bit. End result will be both Wednesday and Thursday continuing with the potential for pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be the big difference, with highs leaning hotter in the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday. Those highs will drop behind a cold front on Thursday, settling back to the middle and upper 70s for the day. Not an uncomfortable drop, but a fairly sharp one day over day.

We’ll get back to mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday, with temperatures stabilizing back toward average in the low and mid 80s. Looking great for any and all outdoor plans, just be ready to break out the sunscreen and stay cool!

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

