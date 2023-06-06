Lindsey Graham to discuss arrest warrant issued by Russian Federation

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is expected to hold a press conference about the arrest warrant issued by the Russian Federation and the recent debt limit vote in the U.S. Congress.

On May 29, Russia’s Interior Ministry issued the warrant for Graham’s comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

Graham initially released a response on Twitter but will now speak on the topic in person.

Graham will also speak on the House approving a debt ceiling and budget cuts package on May 31.

FOX Carolina will stream live at 11 a.m.

