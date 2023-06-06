Lindsey Graham to discuss arrest warrant issued by Russian Federation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is expected to hold a press conference about the arrest warrant issued by the Russian Federation and the recent debt limit vote in the U.S. Congress.

On May 29, Russia’s Interior Ministry issued the warrant for Graham’s comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

Graham initially released a response on Twitter but will now speak on the topic in person.

I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor. 🏅 https://t.co/0L2I5PfuoM — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2023

Graham will also speak on the House approving a debt ceiling and budget cuts package on May 31.

FOX Carolina will stream live at 11 a.m.

