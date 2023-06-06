Man accused of sexual assault found naked near I-85

Taylor Hutcherson
Taylor Hutcherson(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was recently taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault on Sunday.

Deputies said they responded to Lakeside Circle, near I-85 in Fair Play, after the victim called law enforcement and reported the incident.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and met with the victim and the suspect, 35-year-old Taylor Hucherson of Mill Spring, NC.

Deputies stated that the victim told them she was walking from Atlanta, GA, to Greenville, SC, with Hutcherson when they stopped at a convenience store on S. Highway 11 in Oconee County to get food and water around 4:30 p.m. She added that the items they purchased included a bottle of wine.

The victim reported that following this, they walked toward I-85 and set up a camp in the woods next to a business close to I-85. She continued telling deputies that during their stay there, Hutcherson reportedly inappropriately touched her sexually and tried to hit her with a stick.

Deputies said they soon found Hutcherson nearby, walking around naked and yelling. Deputies added that he appeared to be belligerent and under the influence of alcohol.

Following the incident, Hutcherson was taken into custody and charged with public disorderly conduct, 3rd-degree assault and battery, indecent exposure and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

