20-year-old arrested after hitting man in head, back with hatchet, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after assaulting a man in the head and back with a hatchet.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to an address on Ponderosa Drive in reference to reports of an assault on Saturday morning.

Once at the scene, the deputy learned that 20-year-old Ezekiel Isaiah Cheeks had entered the house and assaulted the victim.

Deputies said Cheeks hit the male victim in the back and head with the hatchet, which he reportedly knocked out of the victim’s hand. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Deputies said Cheeks is charged with furnishing contraband into a detention facility and possession of methamphetamine for a quantity of narcotics that was found on Cheeks when he was being booked into the detention center.

He currently remains in jail on a surety bond $45,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was also served a warrant by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and given a $25,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.