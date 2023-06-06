Man charged following deadly fentanyl overdose in Henderson Co.

Saul Hinson
Saul Hinson(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following an investigation into a 2022 fentanyl overdose in Henderson County.

Deputies said on August 17, 2022, deputies began investigating after the victim, Harold Anthony Plott II passed away from a fentanyl overdose.

According to deputies, after months of investigating, detectives identified 32-year-old Saul Hinson of Hendersonville as the source responsible for distributing the fentanyl to Plott that led to his overdose.

Deputies stated that Hinson was taken into custody on June 5, 2023, and charged with Second Degree Murder Distribution of Drugs and Death by Distribution. They added that he remains in custody on a $725,000 secured bond.

“I commend the hard work and dedication of our detectives, who tirelessly pursued justice in this case,” Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said. “We remain committed to identifying and holding accountable those responsible for distributing poison within our communit

