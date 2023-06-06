New Main Event entertainment venue to open this summer

Bowling
Bowling(MGN Online)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new fun-filled, entertainment experience is coming to Greenville this summer.

The Main Event is a venue for family and friends to enjoy mini golf, escape rooms, gravity ropes, bowling, laser tag, games and more.

It also includes chef-inspired meals, full-service catering with private rooms for birthday parties or gatherings, plus the latest audio-visual technology.

The entertainment venue also offers a program called Play Academy, an accredited STEAM curriculum that combines real lessons with the games kids love.

This new venue opens its doors July 12 at 255 Entertainment BLVD.

Learn more here.

