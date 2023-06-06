New Main Event entertainment venue to open this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new fun-filled, entertainment experience is coming to Greenville this summer.

The Main Event is a venue for family and friends to enjoy mini golf, escape rooms, gravity ropes, bowling, laser tag, games and more.

It also includes chef-inspired meals, full-service catering with private rooms for birthday parties or gatherings, plus the latest audio-visual technology.

The entertainment venue also offers a program called Play Academy, an accredited STEAM curriculum that combines real lessons with the games kids love.

This new venue opens its doors July 12 at 255 Entertainment BLVD.

