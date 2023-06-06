Police: Suspect arrested following standoff in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested following a standoff in downtown Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, at 12:02 p.m., officers were called to the Mass General store for a man who was inside damaging property. By the time officers arrived, the suspect was gone.

Police responding to standoff in downtown Greenville (Viewer submitted photo)

Police said they found the suspect in the plaza where he was armed with a knife.

Negotiation teams worked to get the suspect to surrender.

Officials said the suspect was arrested and the scene was cleared just before 1 p.m.

