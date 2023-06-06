Police: Suspect arrested following standoff in downtown Greenville

The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested following a standoff in downtown Greenville Tuesday afternoon.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested following a standoff in downtown Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, at 12:02 p.m., officers were called to the Mass General store for a man who was inside damaging property. By the time officers arrived, the suspect was gone.

Police responding to standoff in downtown Greenville
Police responding to standoff in downtown Greenville(Viewer submitted photo)

Police said they found the suspect in the plaza where he was armed with a knife.

Negotiation teams worked to get the suspect to surrender.

Officials said the suspect was arrested and the scene was cleared just before 1 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Crews working to restore power in Greenwood County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Asheville cousins buying brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies locate suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

Non-profit holds festival to honor AAPI Heritage month
Cancer survivor's day event
Deputies investigating shooting that injured one man in Townville on Cedar Grove Road.
Deputies respond to scene after man injured in shooting
Ameir Credle, 14
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
Standoff in downtown Greenville
Standoff in downtown Greenville