Police: Suspect arrested following standoff in downtown Greenville
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested following a standoff in downtown Greenville Tuesday afternoon.
According to the department, at 12:02 p.m., officers were called to the Mass General store for a man who was inside damaging property. By the time officers arrived, the suspect was gone.
Police said they found the suspect in the plaza where he was armed with a knife.
Negotiation teams worked to get the suspect to surrender.
Officials said the suspect was arrested and the scene was cleared just before 1 p.m.
