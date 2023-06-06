Emergency repairs along I-85 to impact traffic in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a section of I-85 near mile marker 52 will temporarily shut down this week for emergency repairs.

Officials said the repairs will start tonight and shut down the inside lane of the northbound and southbound directions of I-85 near mile marker 52.

According to officials, crews are repairing the drainage system along the median wall under the shoulder of that area. They added that this repair would prevent further damage to the system that could cause additional closures.

Officials stated that they expect all lanes of I-85 to reopen on Friday, June 9. Until then, drivers are encouraged to plan in advance and be careful around the work zones.

