Spartanburg Co. District 6 superintendent announces plans to retire

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After serving as superintendent of Spartanburg County School District Six for more than two decades, Dr. Darryl Owings announced his plans to retire.

The district said the decision marks a 21-yeartenure as superintendent, 31 years in the district, and 36 years in public education. Dr. Owings is the second longest-serving superintendent in District Six, next to Paul M. Dorman.

“I am overwhelmed with the amount of support and dedication I have witnessed over the years,” Owings said. “As I prepare to retire, I am indebted to our students, parents, faculty, staff, community, and our Board of Trustees. It has been a true honor to serve in this role and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved, while working together. I am very excited about this new chapter in my life that will allow me the opportunity to spend quality time with my family, who has fully supported me throughout my 36 years in education.”

According to school officials, the district has effectively managed growth without a referendum, while making fiscally responsible decisions with controlled short-term debt under the leadership of Dr. Owings. His leadership guided the district through the opening of a new Fairforest Elementary, Fairforest Middle, DHS College & Career Center, Fine Arts Center, and a county-wide Master Skills Center, along with much-needed facility upgrades to West View, Roebuck, Pauline-Glenn Springs, Arcadia, and Gable.

Speaking on behalf of the board, chairman Lynn Harris said, “Dr. Owings is a true visionary with an unwavering commitment to the district’s mission and values. He has always led our district with integrity, humility, and authenticity. Since 2002, Dr. Owings has been a trailblazer with innovative ideas that have improved the educational experience for our District Six community.”

Prior to becoming superintendent, Dr. Owings previously served as principal of Dorman High School, principal of Gable Middle School, and taught five-years at Spartanburg High School. As he prepares for retirement, Dr. Owings shared, “The leadership support and teamwork of the District Six Board of Trustees should be a model for other districts to follow. They are a perfect example of authentic governance, servant leadership, and statesmanship. I thank God for allowing me the opportunity to work in a profession to serve children and wake up each day with the purpose of helping others and preparing students for a successful life.”

Dr. Owings’ last day as superintendent will be July 1, 2023. The District Six Board of Trustees voted to name Ken Kiser as acting superintendent. Kiser is currently the Deputy Superintendent in District Six and previously served as principal of Dorman High School, as well as Dawkins Middle. He will serve in this capacity until the selection process is completed, in the months ahead.

MORE NEWS: Community to unveil statue on 8th anniversary of 1-year-old’s disappearance

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.