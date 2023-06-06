WATCH: Renditions of National Anthem as seen on FOX Carolina

Each day, FOX Carolina News starts by airing a rendition of the National Anthem during The Morning News at 4:30 a.m.

Our parent company, Gray Television, brought back a television tradition in 2019 with the airing of the national anthem sign-off.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” is played before the dawn’s early light each day, signaling the end of one broadcast day and the beginning of the next.

Here are the different renditions of the National Anthem as seen on FOX Carolina.

Brother Oliver

Greenville-based band Brother Oliver performs the National Anthem as seen on FOX Carolina.

Clarka Wickliffe

Clarka Wickliffe performs the Star-Spangled Banner as seen on FOX Carolina.

Reina Ozbay

Reina Ozbay performs the Star-Spangled Banner as seen on FOX Carolina and across Gray Television stations.

