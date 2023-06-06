WATCH: Renditions of National Anthem as seen on FOX Carolina
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Each day, FOX Carolina News starts by airing a rendition of the National Anthem during The Morning News at 4:30 a.m.
Our parent company, Gray Television, brought back a television tradition in 2019 with the airing of the national anthem sign-off.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” is played before the dawn’s early light each day, signaling the end of one broadcast day and the beginning of the next.
Here are the different renditions of the National Anthem as seen on FOX Carolina.
Brother Oliver
Clarka Wickliffe
Reina Ozbay
