Western NC continues to get hit by earthquakes

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a third earthquake has hit the West Canton area this week.

According to the USGS, the latest earthquake had a magnitude of 2.6 and hit 2.6 miles north northeast of West Canton at 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday. It had a depth of 0 kilometers.

This earthquake was 16.3 miles west of Asheville and 27.7 miles northwest of Hendersonville.

