Western NC continues to get hit by earthquakes

WEST CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a third earthquake has hit the West Canton area this week.

According to the USGS, the latest earthquake had a magnitude of 2.6 and hit 2.6 miles north northeast of West Canton at 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday. It had a depth of 0 kilometers.

This earthquake was 16.3 miles west of Asheville and 27.7 miles northwest of Hendersonville.

MORE NEWS: Another earthquake reported in Western NC on Sunday

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.