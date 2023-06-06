When and where to watch Gamecocks baseball super regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NCAA released the schedule for the Gainsville Super Regional where South Carolina baseball will take on the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks play their first game on Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. It will air on ESPN 2.

Game two of the super regional will air on Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m., also on ESPN 2.

If a third game is needed, it will take place Sunday but a time and network have not yet been confirmed.

