When and where to watch Gamecocks baseball super regional

Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NCAA released the schedule for the Gainsville Super Regional where South Carolina baseball will take on the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks play their first game on Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. It will air on ESPN 2.

Game two of the super regional will air on Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m., also on ESPN 2.

If a third game is needed, it will take place Sunday but a time and network have not yet been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by Capitol Police
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Asheville cousins buying brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Gabriel Jackson
Anderson Co. deputies locate suspect accused of shooting father

Latest News

CCU falls to Duke in ‘winner-take-all’ rematch in Conway Regional
After a standout career at North Carolina, Peppers was drafted 2nd overall by the Panthers,...
Two former Carolina Panthers nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
2023 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia - 5/23/23 - Hoover...
Gamecocks advance to Super Regional, power past Campbell 16-7
North Greenville Baseball
North Greenville opens Championship with comeback win