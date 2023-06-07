1 dead, child airlifted following multivehicle crash in Mitchell Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a crash left one person dead and a child seriously injured Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash happened in Mitchell County along NC 226 around 4:00 p.m.

According to troopers, a pickup truck was trying to slow down to turn left into a parking lot when a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of them and crossed the center line, where they hit another car head-on.

Troopers stated that the driver of the passenger vehicle passed away following the crash. A 7-year-old child in the car was airlifted to Johnson City, Tennessee, where they are now in stable condition. Troopers identified the driver as 46-year-old Cynthia Boone.

Troopers added that the other two drivers involved received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.