1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Wednesday.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 14 near East King Road at around 3:06 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a Lexus SUV was traveling east on Highway 14 when they traveled off the right-side of the road, hitting a guardrail, an embankment and a tree.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.