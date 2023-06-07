1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.

generic crash
generic crash(Arizona's Family)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Wednesday.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 14 near East King Road at around 3:06 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a Lexus SUV was traveling east on Highway 14 when they traveled off the right-side of the road, hitting a guardrail, an embankment and a tree.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
Eric Rashun Jones
GRAPHIC: Violence, drug addiction used to force women into sex trafficking in SC
Police responding to standoff in downtown Greenville
Police: Armed suspect accused of damaging property arrested in downtown Greenville

Latest News

New court documents say Murdaugh is acting like a 'spoiled child'
Avelo airlines flying out of GSP
Growth in Laurens County
generic crash
Coroner identifies victim from Spartanburg County crash