1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Wednesday.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 14 near East King Road at around 3:06 p.m.
Troopers said the driver of a Lexus SUV was traveling east on Highway 14 when they traveled off the right-side of the road, hitting a guardrail, an embankment and a tree.
