Air Quality Alert for Upstate and mountains today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Smoke creates more air quality problems today, with a few more showers or storms possible.

First Alert Headlines

Poor air quality upstate and western NC due to wildfire smoke

Cold front brings spotty showers and storms this afternoon and tonight

Brief dip in temperatures before a weekend warmup

Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight. (WHNS)

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight, covering all of upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina. Smoke concentrations from wildfires in eastern Canada have increased over the last 24 hours, and will create dangerous conditions for people with respiratory issues like asthma. If this applies to you, limit time outdoors today and make sure that windows are closed and locked. Even if you do not have respiratory issues, it would be best to avoid exercising outside today or any activity that may lead to heavy breathing.

Wildfire Smoke (WHNS)

The smoke will lead to hazy skies again today, but it will be a mostly sunny start. Clouds will begin to build ahead of an approaching cold front, trending more overcast in the mountains by lunchtime, and turning increasingly cloudy throughout the afternoon upstate. The front will bring in some spotty showers and a few thunderstorms, starting in the mountains around mid-afternoon and moving into the Upstate by the evening commute. These storms are not expected to be severe like the storm that hit Simpsonville and Fountain Inn on Tuesday, but could make for some wet roads on the commute. Highs today will reach the middle to upper 70s across the mountains, with middle to upper 80s upstate.

Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday (WHNS)

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight, mostly shifting into the Upstate and northeastern Georgia after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as the cold front slowly slips south of the region, allowing a milder and drier air mass to settle in. Lows will wind up in the low 50s to around 60.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Thursday (WHNS)

We’ll wake up to a split between sun and clouds across the mountains, with clouds and lingering showers upstate. Skies will gradually clear out behind the cold front, and air quality will improve as the smoke is pushed out of the region. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could redevelop during the afternoon, but shouldn’t do much to spoil the day. Highs will take a milder turn back to the middle and upper 70s.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

High pressure takes the reins for Friday and Saturday, sending us off into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm back up to the upper 70s to mid 80s as well, so we’ll get some more of that classic Summer feeling. Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue on Sunday, but it is now looking like we may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Nothing that will ruin outdoor plans, but something to keep an eye out for.

