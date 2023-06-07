Budweiser Clydesdales, Folds of Honor celebrate local SC scholarship recipient

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Greenville to celebrate a partnership over a decade long with a nonprofit organization to celebrate a local South Carolina scholarship recipient.

Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization, provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities. One of these scholarship recipients is South Carolina native, Hannah Davis.

Hannah’s father, First Lieutenant Jeffrey Davis, was an Army Ranger, Blackhawk Pilot, Green Beret and a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Solder at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1998, at the age of three, Hannah lost her father due the malfunction of a Black Hawk helicopter. She has been an active member of Folds of Honors since 2017, and used her scholarship to pursue a degree from Michigan State University.

To commemorate the work Folds of Honor has achieve to date and to mark 13 years of partnership with founding partner Anheuser-Busch, the Budweiser Clydesdales will stop by Top Golf in Greenville on June 7 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on June 10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This summer, Budweiser and Bud Light have also released limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles with a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold benefitting the Folds of Honor scholarship.

