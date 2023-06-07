City Manager to resign after four years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that City Manager John McDonough announced his resignation Wednesday after spending four years in Greenville.

Officials said McDonough announced his resignation to Mayor Knox White and members of the City Council today.

“I am confident the City of Greenville will continue to flourish under your leadership,” McDonough told council members. “I leave with a sense of fulfillment, knowing that our collective efforts have laid the foundation for a brighter future.”

During McDonough’s tenure in Greenville, the city opened Unity Park, adopted the GVL2040 Comprehensive Plan, adopted a $36 million Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond program, and extended the Swamp Rabbit Trail Green Line Extension and crossing from downtown to Verdae Boulevard.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the city’s exceptional staff,” McDonough continued. “Their dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in making our city one of the finest in the country.”

“All of us on City Council are grateful to have worked with a talented, devoted City Manager like John McDonough,” Mayor Knox White said, congratulating McDonough on his new journey. “His administrative skills and work ethic are unsurpassed. He embraces council’s priorities and gets the job done. I especially appreciate his innovation in the creation of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond and his leadership as we opened Unity Park. We are glad John and his family are staying in Greenville and wish him the best.”

