Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by car in Greenwood County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, 31-year-old Shane Matthew Campbell was hit by a car heading north on Montague Avenue Extension near Roberts Drive. He died from his injuries at Self Regional Healthcare.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

